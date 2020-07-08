All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 7898 Bluefin Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
7898 Bluefin Trail
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:38 PM

7898 Bluefin Trail

7898 Bluefin Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7898 Bluefin Trail, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7898 Bluefin Trail have any available units?
7898 Bluefin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7898 Bluefin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7898 Bluefin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7898 Bluefin Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7898 Bluefin Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7898 Bluefin Trail offer parking?
No, 7898 Bluefin Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7898 Bluefin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7898 Bluefin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7898 Bluefin Trail have a pool?
No, 7898 Bluefin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7898 Bluefin Trail have accessible units?
No, 7898 Bluefin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7898 Bluefin Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7898 Bluefin Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7898 Bluefin Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7898 Bluefin Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College