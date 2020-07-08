All apartments in Union City
Last updated February 21 2020

7826 Bell Tower Ln

7826 Bell Tower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7826 Bell Tower Lane, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7826 Bell Tower Ln have any available units?
7826 Bell Tower Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 7826 Bell Tower Ln have?
Some of 7826 Bell Tower Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7826 Bell Tower Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7826 Bell Tower Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7826 Bell Tower Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7826 Bell Tower Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7826 Bell Tower Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7826 Bell Tower Ln offers parking.
Does 7826 Bell Tower Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7826 Bell Tower Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7826 Bell Tower Ln have a pool?
No, 7826 Bell Tower Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7826 Bell Tower Ln have accessible units?
No, 7826 Bell Tower Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7826 Bell Tower Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7826 Bell Tower Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7826 Bell Tower Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7826 Bell Tower Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

