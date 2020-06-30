All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
7608 Mcgillicuty Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

7608 Mcgillicuty Dr

7608 Mcgillicuty Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7608 Mcgillicuty Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 Story, 3 bed, 2 baths in the Shannon Cove neighborhood of Union City!

The home has laminate flooring throughout the main floor living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen has tons of storage and includes a pantry. The upstairs has a full master suite with vaulted ceilings, a garden tub, vanity, and a spacious walk-in closet. The additional 2 bedrooms are great sized and the upstairs laundry room is sure to make life easier! The wooded backyard enjoys a spacious patio to extend your living space to the outdoors!

Pet Policy: Up to two small pets allowed with a $500 deposit for the first pet ($250 is non-refundable) and $250 for an additional pet.

Tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr have any available units?
7608 Mcgillicuty Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr have?
Some of 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Mcgillicuty Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr offer parking?
No, 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr have a pool?
No, 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr have accessible units?
No, 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 Mcgillicuty Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College