Union City, GA
7527 Deer Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7527 Deer Creek Drive

7527 Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7527 Deer Creek Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 Deer Creek Drive have any available units?
7527 Deer Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7527 Deer Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Deer Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Deer Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7527 Deer Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7527 Deer Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 7527 Deer Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7527 Deer Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7527 Deer Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Deer Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7527 Deer Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7527 Deer Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7527 Deer Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Deer Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7527 Deer Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7527 Deer Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7527 Deer Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

