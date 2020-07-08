4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR STORAGE NO SECTION 8 QUALIFICATIONS ARE NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDDEMENTS FROM ANY LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7523 Deer Creek Dr have any available units?
7523 Deer Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7523 Deer Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Deer Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.