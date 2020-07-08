All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
7523 Deer Creek Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

7523 Deer Creek Dr

7523 Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Deer Creek Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR STORAGE NO SECTION 8 QUALIFICATIONS ARE NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDDEMENTS FROM ANY LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Deer Creek Dr have any available units?
7523 Deer Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7523 Deer Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Deer Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Deer Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Deer Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 7523 Deer Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7523 Deer Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 7523 Deer Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Deer Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Deer Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 7523 Deer Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7523 Deer Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 7523 Deer Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Deer Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 Deer Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7523 Deer Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7523 Deer Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

