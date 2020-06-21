All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

6636 Dorian Drive

6636 Dorian Drive · (678) 813-3302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6636 Dorian Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Dorian Drive have any available units?
6636 Dorian Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6636 Dorian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Dorian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Dorian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6636 Dorian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6636 Dorian Drive offer parking?
No, 6636 Dorian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6636 Dorian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 Dorian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Dorian Drive have a pool?
No, 6636 Dorian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Dorian Drive have accessible units?
No, 6636 Dorian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Dorian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 Dorian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 Dorian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 Dorian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
