All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6514 Holly Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6514 Holly Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6514 Holly Ln

6514 Holly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6514 Holly Lane, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 31st of Jan, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 01/31/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 888432012

Address - 6514 Holly, Union City, GA 30291

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2FrpZN3

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/746577

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and offers 1563 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Union City, GA is available to view today.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Owners.com
Broker Name: Aisha Gregory
Contact Number: (818) 533-8149
Email Address: Aisha.gregory@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2FrpZN3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Holly Ln have any available units?
6514 Holly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6514 Holly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Holly Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Holly Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6514 Holly Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6514 Holly Ln offer parking?
No, 6514 Holly Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6514 Holly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 Holly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Holly Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6514 Holly Ln has a pool.
Does 6514 Holly Ln have accessible units?
No, 6514 Holly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Holly Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 Holly Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6514 Holly Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6514 Holly Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College