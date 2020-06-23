6514 Holly Ln

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fee has been waived off until 31st of Jan, Apply Now!

Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*

*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 01/31/19 And Move in must take place

within 21 days



Property ID # 888432012



Address - 6514 Holly, Union City, GA 30291



Visit the following link to apply today



bit.ly/2FrpZN3



Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing



renter.rently.com/properties/746577



Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .

It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.



rhssrentals.com/rently



For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com



Property Description



This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.



Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and offers 1563 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Union City, GA is available to view today.



Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).

HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.

Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.

Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.



If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.



Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.



This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).



Broker Firm: Owners.com

Broker Name: Aisha Gregory

Contact Number: (818) 533-8149

Email Address: Aisha.gregory@rhss.com



Visit the following link to apply today



bit.ly/2FrpZN3