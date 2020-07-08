All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6496 Raymond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6496 Raymond Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6496 Raymond Dr

6496 Raymond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6496 Raymond Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom one bath Duplex All appliances included !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6496 Raymond Dr have any available units?
6496 Raymond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6496 Raymond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6496 Raymond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6496 Raymond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6496 Raymond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6496 Raymond Dr offer parking?
No, 6496 Raymond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6496 Raymond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6496 Raymond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6496 Raymond Dr have a pool?
No, 6496 Raymond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6496 Raymond Dr have accessible units?
No, 6496 Raymond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6496 Raymond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6496 Raymond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6496 Raymond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6496 Raymond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College