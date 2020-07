6480 Raymond Dr

Amenities

Tenant Occupied until Feb 29, 2020. No Showings until after tenant has moved out of the property. Do Not Disturb tenants. 2 BR/1BA Duplex unit assigned car pad Quiet Street, low lawn maintenance. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 & older must apply in person in our Decatur office and provide the following: Photo Id, original SS Card, copies of their 3 most recent pay stubs, copies of 2 months of bank statements, Then the applicant will be emailed a link to fill out the application online. Upon completing the online application, the applicant will receive a 2nd email for them to click and re confirm their approval for the background checks to be completed. Applicants NET monthly income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Also, 2 years with current employer is preferred, No Evictions, and No Disposessories. There will be background & credit checks and verification of employment & rental history. Application fee is Non Refundable - $65 per Adult or $100 Married couples.