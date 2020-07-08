All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6480 Raymond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6480 Raymond Dr
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

6480 Raymond Dr

6480 Raymond Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6480 Raymond Dr, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tenant Occupied until Feb 29, 2020. No Showings until after tenant has moved out of the property. Do Not Disturb tenants. 2 BR/1BA Duplex unit assigned car pad Quiet Street, low lawn maintenance. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 & older must apply in person in our Decatur office and provide the following: Photo Id, original SS Card, copies of their 3 most recent pay stubs, copies of 2 months of bank statements, Then the applicant will be emailed a link to fill out the application online. Upon completing the online application, the applicant will receive a 2nd email for them to click and re confirm their approval for the background checks to be completed. Applicants NET monthly income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Also, 2 years with current employer is preferred, No Evictions, and No Disposessories. There will be background & credit checks and verification of employment & rental history.  Application fee is Non Refundable - $65 per Adult or $100 Married couples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 Raymond Dr have any available units?
6480 Raymond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6480 Raymond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6480 Raymond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 Raymond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6480 Raymond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6480 Raymond Dr offer parking?
No, 6480 Raymond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6480 Raymond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6480 Raymond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 Raymond Dr have a pool?
No, 6480 Raymond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6480 Raymond Dr have accessible units?
No, 6480 Raymond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 Raymond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6480 Raymond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6480 Raymond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6480 Raymond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College