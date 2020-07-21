Rent Calculator
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6435 Raymond Terrace
Last updated July 22 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6435 Raymond Terrace
6435 Raymond Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
6435 Raymond Terrace, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit in good condition. Central heat and air conditioning.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6435 Raymond Terrace have any available units?
6435 Raymond Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
Is 6435 Raymond Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Raymond Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 Raymond Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6435 Raymond Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6435 Raymond Terrace offer parking?
No, 6435 Raymond Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6435 Raymond Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6435 Raymond Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Raymond Terrace have a pool?
No, 6435 Raymond Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6435 Raymond Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6435 Raymond Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Raymond Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6435 Raymond Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6435 Raymond Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6435 Raymond Terrace has units with air conditioning.
