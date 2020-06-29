All apartments in Union City
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:34 AM

6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G

6354 Shannon Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6354 Shannon Parkway, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G Available 09/23/19 Great location! Just minutes to local film studios! Newly Renovated! - Great location! Just minutes to local film studios! Newly Renovated!

(RLNE3675464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G have any available units?
6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G currently offering any rent specials?
6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G pet-friendly?
No, 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G offer parking?
No, 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G does not offer parking.
Does 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G have a pool?
No, 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G does not have a pool.
Does 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G have accessible units?
No, 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G does not have accessible units.
Does 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G have units with dishwashers?
No, 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G have units with air conditioning?
No, 6354 Shannon Pkwy 35G does not have units with air conditioning.
