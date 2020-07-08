All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6269 Colonial View..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6269 Colonial View.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6269 Colonial View.

6269 Colonial View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6269 Colonial View, Union City, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6269 Colonial View. have any available units?
6269 Colonial View. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6269 Colonial View. currently offering any rent specials?
6269 Colonial View. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6269 Colonial View. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6269 Colonial View. is pet friendly.
Does 6269 Colonial View. offer parking?
No, 6269 Colonial View. does not offer parking.
Does 6269 Colonial View. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6269 Colonial View. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6269 Colonial View. have a pool?
No, 6269 Colonial View. does not have a pool.
Does 6269 Colonial View. have accessible units?
No, 6269 Colonial View. does not have accessible units.
Does 6269 Colonial View. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6269 Colonial View. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6269 Colonial View. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6269 Colonial View. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College