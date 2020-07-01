All apartments in Union City
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:52 PM

6256 Hickory Lane Circle

6256 Hickory Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6256 Hickory Lane Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertop, new flooring, new paint, new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles. Won't last long!

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $0
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6256 Hickory Lane Circle have any available units?
6256 Hickory Lane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6256 Hickory Lane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6256 Hickory Lane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6256 Hickory Lane Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6256 Hickory Lane Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6256 Hickory Lane Circle offer parking?
No, 6256 Hickory Lane Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6256 Hickory Lane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6256 Hickory Lane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6256 Hickory Lane Circle have a pool?
No, 6256 Hickory Lane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6256 Hickory Lane Circle have accessible units?
No, 6256 Hickory Lane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6256 Hickory Lane Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6256 Hickory Lane Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6256 Hickory Lane Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6256 Hickory Lane Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

