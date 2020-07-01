6256 Hickory Lane Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertop, new flooring, new paint, new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles. Won't last long!



Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant) $0

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.