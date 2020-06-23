All apartments in Union City
6248 Tucker Lane
Last updated May 31 2019 at 8:53 PM

6248 Tucker Lane

6248 Tucker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6248 Tucker Lane, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Wooded deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

