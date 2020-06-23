6248 Tucker Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Wooded deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.