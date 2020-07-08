All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6225 Hickory Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6225 Hickory Lane Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6225 Hickory Lane Drive

6225 Hickory Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6225 Hickory Lane Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
5 bedroom, 3 bath two story home with 1 bedroom on the first floor. Newly remodeled.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Hickory Lane Drive have any available units?
6225 Hickory Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6225 Hickory Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Hickory Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Hickory Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 Hickory Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6225 Hickory Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 6225 Hickory Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6225 Hickory Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 Hickory Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Hickory Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 6225 Hickory Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6225 Hickory Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 6225 Hickory Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Hickory Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6225 Hickory Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6225 Hickory Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6225 Hickory Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College