Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6224 Wellington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6224 Wellington Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6224 Wellington Drive
6224 Wellington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6224 Wellington Drive, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Union City GA
Recently renovated and locally managed!
Spacious home with lots of storage, large patio out back!
Call to schedule a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have any available units?
6224 Wellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
What amenities does 6224 Wellington Drive have?
Some of 6224 Wellington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6224 Wellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Wellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Wellington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 Wellington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive offer parking?
No, 6224 Wellington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Wellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have a pool?
No, 6224 Wellington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6224 Wellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 Wellington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6224 Wellington Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291
Similar Pages
Union City 2 Bedrooms
Union City 3 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with Balconies
Union City Apartments with Gyms
Union City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Covington, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Grayson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Redan, GA
Panthersville, GA
Carrollton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College