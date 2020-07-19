All apartments in Union City
6224 Wellington Drive
6224 Wellington Drive

6224 Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6224 Wellington Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Union City GA
Recently renovated and locally managed!
Spacious home with lots of storage, large patio out back!
Call to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Wellington Drive have any available units?
6224 Wellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 6224 Wellington Drive have?
Some of 6224 Wellington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Wellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Wellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Wellington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 Wellington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive offer parking?
No, 6224 Wellington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Wellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have a pool?
No, 6224 Wellington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6224 Wellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 Wellington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6224 Wellington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6224 Wellington Drive has units with air conditioning.
