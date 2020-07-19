Rent Calculator
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6209 Hickory Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6209 Hickory Ln
6209 Hickory Lane Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6209 Hickory Lane Circle, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3br/2.5 ba. New Carpet and Freshly Painted! Large master, open living room, 1-car garage. Convenient to schools, walk to Marta, close to shopping and expressway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have any available units?
6209 Hickory Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
What amenities does 6209 Hickory Ln have?
Some of 6209 Hickory Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6209 Hickory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Hickory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Hickory Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Union City
.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6209 Hickory Ln offers parking.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have a pool?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have accessible units?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 Hickory Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
