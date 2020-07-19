All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6209 Hickory Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6209 Hickory Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6209 Hickory Ln

6209 Hickory Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6209 Hickory Lane Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3br/2.5 ba. New Carpet and Freshly Painted! Large master, open living room, 1-car garage. Convenient to schools, walk to Marta, close to shopping and expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Hickory Ln have any available units?
6209 Hickory Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 6209 Hickory Ln have?
Some of 6209 Hickory Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Hickory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Hickory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Hickory Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6209 Hickory Ln offers parking.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have a pool?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have accessible units?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 Hickory Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 Hickory Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 Hickory Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 3 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with BalconiesUnion City Apartments with Gyms
Union City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College