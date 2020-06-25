All apartments in Union City
6120 Longino Dr
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

6120 Longino Dr

6120 Longino Drive · No Longer Available
Union City
Location

6120 Longino Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 Longino Dr have any available units?
6120 Longino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 6120 Longino Dr have?
Some of 6120 Longino Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 Longino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Longino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Longino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6120 Longino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6120 Longino Dr offer parking?
No, 6120 Longino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6120 Longino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 Longino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Longino Dr have a pool?
No, 6120 Longino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6120 Longino Dr have accessible units?
No, 6120 Longino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Longino Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 Longino Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6120 Longino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6120 Longino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
