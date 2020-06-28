All apartments in Union City
6020 Red Top Loop
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:05 PM

6020 Red Top Loop

6020 Redtop Loop · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Redtop Loop, Union City, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Red Top Loop have any available units?
6020 Red Top Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6020 Red Top Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Red Top Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Red Top Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 Red Top Loop is pet friendly.
Does 6020 Red Top Loop offer parking?
No, 6020 Red Top Loop does not offer parking.
Does 6020 Red Top Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Red Top Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Red Top Loop have a pool?
No, 6020 Red Top Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Red Top Loop have accessible units?
No, 6020 Red Top Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Red Top Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 Red Top Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 Red Top Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 Red Top Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
