Union City, GA
5730 Union Pointe Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:25 AM

5730 Union Pointe Dr

5730 Union Pointe Drive · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5730 Union Pointe Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5730 Union Pointe Dr have any available units?
5730 Union Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5730 Union Pointe Dr have?
Some of 5730 Union Pointe Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5730 Union Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5730 Union Pointe Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 Union Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5730 Union Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5730 Union Pointe Dr offer parking?
No, 5730 Union Pointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5730 Union Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5730 Union Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 Union Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 5730 Union Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5730 Union Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 5730 Union Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 Union Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5730 Union Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5730 Union Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5730 Union Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
