Last updated June 2 2020 at 1:50 AM

5724 Rockaway Drive

5724 Rockaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5724 Rockaway Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Rockaway Drive have any available units?
5724 Rockaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 5724 Rockaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Rockaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Rockaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 Rockaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5724 Rockaway Drive offer parking?
No, 5724 Rockaway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5724 Rockaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Rockaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Rockaway Drive have a pool?
No, 5724 Rockaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5724 Rockaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5724 Rockaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Rockaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 Rockaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5724 Rockaway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5724 Rockaway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

