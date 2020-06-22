Rent Calculator
5695 Liberty Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5695 Liberty Rd
5695 Liberty Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5695 Liberty Road, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available October 1st. Currently occupied. Nice 3/2 ranch. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets! Great room with wood laminate floor, stone fireplace, and built in shelving. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5695 Liberty Rd have any available units?
5695 Liberty Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
What amenities does 5695 Liberty Rd have?
Some of 5695 Liberty Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5695 Liberty Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5695 Liberty Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5695 Liberty Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5695 Liberty Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Union City
.
Does 5695 Liberty Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5695 Liberty Rd does offer parking.
Does 5695 Liberty Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5695 Liberty Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5695 Liberty Rd have a pool?
No, 5695 Liberty Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5695 Liberty Rd have accessible units?
No, 5695 Liberty Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5695 Liberty Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5695 Liberty Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5695 Liberty Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5695 Liberty Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
