3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM WITH BONUS ROOM POSSIBLE 4TH BEDROOM. LARGE SPLIT LEVEL HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SECTION 8 QUALIFICATIONS ARE NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDDEMENTS FROM ANY LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5595 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
5595 Hillcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 5595 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5595 Hillcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.