Home
/
Union City, GA
/
5515 Hall Cir
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

5515 Hall Cir

5515 Hall Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Hall Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Hall Cir have any available units?
5515 Hall Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5515 Hall Cir have?
Some of 5515 Hall Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Hall Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Hall Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Hall Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Hall Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Hall Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Hall Cir offers parking.
Does 5515 Hall Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Hall Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Hall Cir have a pool?
No, 5515 Hall Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Hall Cir have accessible units?
No, 5515 Hall Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Hall Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Hall Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Hall Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 Hall Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

