Union City, GA
5495 Union Hill Court
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:55 AM

5495 Union Hill Court

5495 Union Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

5495 Union Hill Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 1,650 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5495 Union Hill Court have any available units?
5495 Union Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 5495 Union Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
5495 Union Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5495 Union Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5495 Union Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 5495 Union Hill Court offer parking?
No, 5495 Union Hill Court does not offer parking.
Does 5495 Union Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5495 Union Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5495 Union Hill Court have a pool?
No, 5495 Union Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 5495 Union Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 5495 Union Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5495 Union Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5495 Union Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5495 Union Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5495 Union Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
