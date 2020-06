Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lively 2 MASTER Beds, 2.5 Bath townhome. 1 Living room with Fireplace, 1 separate dining room, Black appliances in Kitchen. All electrical. about 1480 Ft. Call for 4042005699. No section 8 this time.

We need 3 times monthly income, no recent eviction, credit score for reference 550 is ok. If you had old evictions or credit scores too low we will need more deposit.