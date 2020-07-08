All apartments in Union City
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

5040 Cottage Grove Pl

5040 Cottage Grove Place · No Longer Available
Location

5040 Cottage Grove Place, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system.There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Cottage Grove Pl have any available units?
5040 Cottage Grove Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5040 Cottage Grove Pl have?
Some of 5040 Cottage Grove Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Cottage Grove Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Cottage Grove Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Cottage Grove Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 Cottage Grove Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5040 Cottage Grove Pl offer parking?
No, 5040 Cottage Grove Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5040 Cottage Grove Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Cottage Grove Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Cottage Grove Pl have a pool?
No, 5040 Cottage Grove Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Cottage Grove Pl have accessible units?
No, 5040 Cottage Grove Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Cottage Grove Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Cottage Grove Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 Cottage Grove Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5040 Cottage Grove Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

