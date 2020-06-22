4999 Rapahoe Trail

Amenities
Like New Construction! Only 1 Year Old Rental Home! Beautiful Home offers 3 bedroom/2 1/2 Bath with hardwoods throughout the main level. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, pendant lit island, walk in pantry, Stainless Steel appliances, and an eat-at island,. Kitchen overlooks cozy family room w/Fireplace, great for entertaining. Over sized master bedroom w/ trey ceiling, & gorgeous bath w/ dual vanity, garden tub & shower.Two nice size additional bedrooms with shared bath. Minutes from Hartsfield International Airport and downtown Atlanta.