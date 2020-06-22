All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

4999 Rapahoe Trail

4999 Rapahoe Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4999 Rapahoe Trl, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Like New Construction! Only 1 Year Old Rental Home! Beautiful Home offers 3 bedroom/2 1/2 Bath with hardwoods throughout the main level. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, pendant lit island, walk in pantry, Stainless Steel appliances, and an eat-at island,. Kitchen overlooks cozy family room w/Fireplace, great for entertaining. Over sized master bedroom w/ trey ceiling, & gorgeous bath w/ dual vanity, garden tub & shower.Two nice size additional bedrooms with shared bath. Minutes from Hartsfield International Airport and downtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4999 Rapahoe Trail have any available units?
4999 Rapahoe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4999 Rapahoe Trail have?
Some of 4999 Rapahoe Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4999 Rapahoe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4999 Rapahoe Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4999 Rapahoe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4999 Rapahoe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4999 Rapahoe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4999 Rapahoe Trail does offer parking.
Does 4999 Rapahoe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4999 Rapahoe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4999 Rapahoe Trail have a pool?
No, 4999 Rapahoe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4999 Rapahoe Trail have accessible units?
No, 4999 Rapahoe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4999 Rapahoe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4999 Rapahoe Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4999 Rapahoe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4999 Rapahoe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
