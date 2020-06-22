4999 Rapahoe Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Like New Construction! Only 1 Year Old Rental Home! Beautiful Home offers 3 bedroom/2 1/2 Bath with hardwoods throughout the main level. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, pendant lit island, walk in pantry, Stainless Steel appliances, and an eat-at island,. Kitchen overlooks cozy family room w/Fireplace, great for entertaining. Over sized master bedroom w/ trey ceiling, & gorgeous bath w/ dual vanity, garden tub & shower.Two nice size additional bedrooms with shared bath. Minutes from Hartsfield International Airport and downtown Atlanta.