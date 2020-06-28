All apartments in Union City
4961 College Street
4961 College Street

4961 College Street · No Longer Available
Union City
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4961 College Street, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch on 4.7 acres. Has detached garage, 1700 sq ft of living space, fireplace. Partially finished basement.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 College Street have any available units?
4961 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4961 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
4961 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4961 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 4961 College Street offer parking?
Yes, 4961 College Street offers parking.
Does 4961 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4961 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 College Street have a pool?
No, 4961 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 4961 College Street have accessible units?
No, 4961 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4961 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4961 College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4961 College Street does not have units with air conditioning.
