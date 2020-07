Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Easy living in this gated community so close to Atlanta's Hartsfield Airport,Downton, Movie Studios. This large condo has been freshly painted. Crown moulding up and down. Hardwood floors through out. The bathrooms have beautiful tile. Updated All White Kitchen. Multiple Possibilities w/ full basement. plus, Fenced concrete patio with slidiing door.