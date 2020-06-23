All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 4671 Ravenwood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
4671 Ravenwood Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4671 Ravenwood Pl

4671 Ravenwood Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4671 Ravenwood Loop, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Detail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4671 Ravenwood Pl have any available units?
4671 Ravenwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4671 Ravenwood Pl have?
Some of 4671 Ravenwood Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4671 Ravenwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4671 Ravenwood Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4671 Ravenwood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4671 Ravenwood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4671 Ravenwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4671 Ravenwood Pl does offer parking.
Does 4671 Ravenwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4671 Ravenwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4671 Ravenwood Pl have a pool?
No, 4671 Ravenwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4671 Ravenwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 4671 Ravenwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4671 Ravenwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4671 Ravenwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4671 Ravenwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4671 Ravenwood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College