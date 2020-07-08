All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 4648 Ravenwood Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
4648 Ravenwood Loop
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

4648 Ravenwood Loop

4648 Ravenwood Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4648 Ravenwood Loop, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Ravenwood Loop have any available units?
4648 Ravenwood Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4648 Ravenwood Loop have?
Some of 4648 Ravenwood Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Ravenwood Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Ravenwood Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Ravenwood Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4648 Ravenwood Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4648 Ravenwood Loop offer parking?
No, 4648 Ravenwood Loop does not offer parking.
Does 4648 Ravenwood Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Ravenwood Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Ravenwood Loop have a pool?
No, 4648 Ravenwood Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Ravenwood Loop have accessible units?
No, 4648 Ravenwood Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Ravenwood Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 Ravenwood Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4648 Ravenwood Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4648 Ravenwood Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College