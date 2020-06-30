All apartments in Union City
4639 Ravenwood Loop
4639 Ravenwood Loop

4639 Ravenwood Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4639 Ravenwood Loop, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths. Master on main.

Pet policy: Up to 1 pets allowed, up to 25lbs with a $500 deposit for the pet ($250 non-refundable)

Tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit equal to one months rent and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

