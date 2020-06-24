All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 4601 Rolling Brook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
4601 Rolling Brook Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:35 PM

4601 Rolling Brook Court

4601 Rolling Brook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4601 Rolling Brook Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Very spacious home in Union City. Featuring family room with fireplace, formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Upstairs are three large bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Rolling Brook Court have any available units?
4601 Rolling Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4601 Rolling Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Rolling Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Rolling Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Rolling Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4601 Rolling Brook Court offer parking?
No, 4601 Rolling Brook Court does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Rolling Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Rolling Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Rolling Brook Court have a pool?
No, 4601 Rolling Brook Court does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Rolling Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 4601 Rolling Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Rolling Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Rolling Brook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Rolling Brook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 Rolling Brook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College