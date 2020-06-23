All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 4563 Bull Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
4563 Bull Court
Last updated February 12 2020 at 7:25 PM

4563 Bull Court

4563 Bull Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4563 Bull Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
$910– 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome in Union City with fireplace.

Available January 10th!

Lovely 3 bedroom townhome. It has a family room, spacious living room with hardwood floors & fireplace. The kitchen is tiled and WASHER/DRYER are included. 2 yr lease minimum.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Shane] | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3833

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4563 Bull Court have any available units?
4563 Bull Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4563 Bull Court currently offering any rent specials?
4563 Bull Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4563 Bull Court pet-friendly?
No, 4563 Bull Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4563 Bull Court offer parking?
No, 4563 Bull Court does not offer parking.
Does 4563 Bull Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4563 Bull Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4563 Bull Court have a pool?
No, 4563 Bull Court does not have a pool.
Does 4563 Bull Court have accessible units?
No, 4563 Bull Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4563 Bull Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4563 Bull Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4563 Bull Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4563 Bull Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College