4563 Bull Court

Amenities
$910– 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome in Union City with fireplace.
Available January 10th!
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome. It has a family room, spacious living room with hardwood floors & fireplace. The kitchen is tiled and WASHER/DRYER are included. 2 yr lease minimum.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
Shane] | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3833
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.