4563 Bull Court

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace

$910– 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome in Union City with fireplace.



Available January 10th!



Lovely 3 bedroom townhome. It has a family room, spacious living room with hardwood floors & fireplace. The kitchen is tiled and WASHER/DRYER are included. 2 yr lease minimum.



