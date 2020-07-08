All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 4530 Ravenwood Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
4530 Ravenwood Plaza
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

4530 Ravenwood Plaza

4530 Ravenwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4530 Ravenwood Place, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Three bedroom, family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen. Storage unit outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Ravenwood Plaza have any available units?
4530 Ravenwood Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4530 Ravenwood Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Ravenwood Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Ravenwood Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4530 Ravenwood Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4530 Ravenwood Plaza offer parking?
No, 4530 Ravenwood Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 4530 Ravenwood Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Ravenwood Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Ravenwood Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 4530 Ravenwood Plaza has a pool.
Does 4530 Ravenwood Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4530 Ravenwood Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Ravenwood Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 Ravenwood Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 Ravenwood Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 4530 Ravenwood Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College