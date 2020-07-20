All apartments in Union City
Location

4518 Ravenwood Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2019, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 1,650 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Ravenwood Drive have any available units?
4518 Ravenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4518 Ravenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Ravenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Ravenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 Ravenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4518 Ravenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4518 Ravenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4518 Ravenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Ravenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Ravenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4518 Ravenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Ravenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4518 Ravenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Ravenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 Ravenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4518 Ravenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4518 Ravenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
