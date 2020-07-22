All apartments in Union City
4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H

4500 Shannon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Shannon Boulevard, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ARE YOU READY TO RENT BUT HELD UP DUE TO CREDIT ISSUES? OUR APPLICATION PROCESS IS QUICK AND EASY! If you have good credit, bad credit or no credit call our office to see if you qualify.
All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H have any available units?
4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H have?
Some of 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H offers parking.
Does 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H have a pool?
No, 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H have accessible units?
No, 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4500 Shannon Blvd Apt 4-H has units with air conditioning.
