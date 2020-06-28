4088 Robin Circle

Amenities

This home has all new black appliances with granite countertops, new flooring, paint, and blinds. There is a large screened deck to sit on and enjoy grilling in the evenings. Hurry and view this home before it is rented!



Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com

No section 8

Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

Renter’s Insurance Required

One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.