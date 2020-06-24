All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
4015 Robin Circle
4015 Robin Circle

4015 Robin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Robin Circle, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace and laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with white appliances, gas stove and built-in microwave! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

