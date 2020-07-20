Rent Calculator
Union City, GA
3955 Cypress Pointe Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
3955 Cypress Pointe Drive
3955 Cypress Pointe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3955 Cypress Pointe Drive, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3955 Cypress Pointe Dr: Lovely home in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard and fireplace for rent in Union City! -
(RLNE4771246)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive have any available units?
3955 Cypress Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
What amenities does 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive have?
Some of 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Cypress Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 Cypress Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
