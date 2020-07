Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/801664c079 ---- Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in Union City, GA. Driveway, Yard, Fireplace family room! Available now, offering 2 Weeks FREE Rent off first months rent. Requirements: 600 Credit Score, 3x Income, Excellent Rental History. No Evictions, No $ Owed to Previous Landlords. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan