Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 3795 Cypress Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
3795 Cypress Pt
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3795 Cypress Pt
3795 Cypress Pointe Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
3795 Cypress Pointe Dr, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3BR 2.5BTH WITH BONUS ROOM NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS FROM LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT NO SECTION 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have any available units?
3795 Cypress Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
Is 3795 Cypress Pt currently offering any rent specials?
3795 Cypress Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3795 Cypress Pt pet-friendly?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Union City
.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt offer parking?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not offer parking.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have a pool?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not have a pool.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have accessible units?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3795 Cypress Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291
Similar Pages
Union City 2 Bedrooms
Union City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Grayson, GA
Covington, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Irondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Rome, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College