3795 Cypress Pt
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

3795 Cypress Pt

3795 Cypress Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3795 Cypress Pointe Dr, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3BR 2.5BTH WITH BONUS ROOM NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS FROM LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT NO SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3795 Cypress Pt have any available units?
3795 Cypress Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 3795 Cypress Pt currently offering any rent specials?
3795 Cypress Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3795 Cypress Pt pet-friendly?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt offer parking?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not offer parking.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have a pool?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not have a pool.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have accessible units?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3795 Cypress Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 3795 Cypress Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 3795 Cypress Pt does not have units with air conditioning.

