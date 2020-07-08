All apartments in Union City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

3795 CYPRESS POINTE

3795 Cypress Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3795 Cypress Pointe Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3BR 2.5BTH WITH BONUS ROOM NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS FROM LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT NO SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3795 CYPRESS POINTE have any available units?
3795 CYPRESS POINTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 3795 CYPRESS POINTE currently offering any rent specials?
3795 CYPRESS POINTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3795 CYPRESS POINTE pet-friendly?
No, 3795 CYPRESS POINTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 3795 CYPRESS POINTE offer parking?
No, 3795 CYPRESS POINTE does not offer parking.
Does 3795 CYPRESS POINTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3795 CYPRESS POINTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3795 CYPRESS POINTE have a pool?
No, 3795 CYPRESS POINTE does not have a pool.
Does 3795 CYPRESS POINTE have accessible units?
No, 3795 CYPRESS POINTE does not have accessible units.
Does 3795 CYPRESS POINTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3795 CYPRESS POINTE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3795 CYPRESS POINTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3795 CYPRESS POINTE does not have units with air conditioning.

