Union City, GA
3554 Brookstone Way
3554 Brookstone Way

3554 Brookstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

3554 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2-Story Home. Family Room With Fireplace, Double Vanity, Separate Tub/Showers, Formal Dining Room Wall-To-Wall Carpet, Walk-In Closets, 1-car garage, covered porch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 Brookstone Way have any available units?
3554 Brookstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 3554 Brookstone Way have?
Some of 3554 Brookstone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 Brookstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3554 Brookstone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 Brookstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 3554 Brookstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 3554 Brookstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 3554 Brookstone Way does offer parking.
Does 3554 Brookstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3554 Brookstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 Brookstone Way have a pool?
No, 3554 Brookstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 3554 Brookstone Way have accessible units?
No, 3554 Brookstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 Brookstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3554 Brookstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3554 Brookstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3554 Brookstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
