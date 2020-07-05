All apartments in Union City
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

3532 Sable Glen Ln

3532 Sable Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Sable Glen Road, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Sable Glen Ln have any available units?
3532 Sable Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 3532 Sable Glen Ln have?
Some of 3532 Sable Glen Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Sable Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Sable Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Sable Glen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3532 Sable Glen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3532 Sable Glen Ln offer parking?
No, 3532 Sable Glen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3532 Sable Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 Sable Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Sable Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 3532 Sable Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Sable Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 3532 Sable Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Sable Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 Sable Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3532 Sable Glen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3532 Sable Glen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

