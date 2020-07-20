All apartments in Union City
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3436 Newgold Trace SW

3436 Newgold Trace · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Newgold Trace, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 3 Bath in Union City! - Register for a self-showing! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/886895?source=marketing

Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a large level yard! Family room with fireplace. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a breakfast area. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. A must see!

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application Fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 not accepted!

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3426 Newgold is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4847428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Newgold Trace SW have any available units?
3436 Newgold Trace SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 3436 Newgold Trace SW have?
Some of 3436 Newgold Trace SW's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Newgold Trace SW currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Newgold Trace SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Newgold Trace SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 Newgold Trace SW is pet friendly.
Does 3436 Newgold Trace SW offer parking?
No, 3436 Newgold Trace SW does not offer parking.
Does 3436 Newgold Trace SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Newgold Trace SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Newgold Trace SW have a pool?
No, 3436 Newgold Trace SW does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Newgold Trace SW have accessible units?
No, 3436 Newgold Trace SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Newgold Trace SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Newgold Trace SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3436 Newgold Trace SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3436 Newgold Trace SW does not have units with air conditioning.
