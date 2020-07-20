3436 Newgold Trace SW

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

3 Bed 3 Bath in Union City! - Register for a self-showing! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/886895?source=marketing



Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a large level yard! Family room with fireplace. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a breakfast area. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. A must see!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application Fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 not accepted!



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3426 Newgold is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE4847428)