Union City, GA
3418 Newgold Tr
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

3418 Newgold Tr

3418 Newgold Trace · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Newgold Trace, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Newgold Tr have any available units?
3418 Newgold Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 3418 Newgold Tr have?
Some of 3418 Newgold Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Newgold Tr currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Newgold Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Newgold Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 Newgold Tr is pet friendly.
Does 3418 Newgold Tr offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Newgold Tr offers parking.
Does 3418 Newgold Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Newgold Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Newgold Tr have a pool?
No, 3418 Newgold Tr does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Newgold Tr have accessible units?
No, 3418 Newgold Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Newgold Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Newgold Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 Newgold Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3418 Newgold Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

