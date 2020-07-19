All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 3408 Newgold Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
3408 Newgold Trce
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:13 PM

3408 Newgold Trce

3408 Newgold Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3408 Newgold Trace, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this awesome home that offers plenty of space for all to enjoy! There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition. Recent updates made to the home include features in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. 3408 Newgold Trace, in Union City, is a great place to call home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Newgold Trce have any available units?
3408 Newgold Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 3408 Newgold Trce currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Newgold Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Newgold Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Newgold Trce is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Newgold Trce offer parking?
No, 3408 Newgold Trce does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Newgold Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Newgold Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Newgold Trce have a pool?
No, 3408 Newgold Trce does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Newgold Trce have accessible units?
No, 3408 Newgold Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Newgold Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Newgold Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Newgold Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Newgold Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 3 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with BalconiesUnion City Apartments with Gyms
Union City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College