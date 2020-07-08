Rent Calculator
3220 Oakley Place
3220 Oakley Place
3220 Oakley Pl
·
No Longer Available
Location
3220 Oakley Pl, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
You will love this conveniently located townhouse, low maintenance, carpeted throughout, laundry in the kitchen, washer and dryer included, nice sized master with walk-in closet, don't miss out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3220 Oakley Place have any available units?
3220 Oakley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
Is 3220 Oakley Place currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Oakley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Oakley Place pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Oakley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Union City
.
Does 3220 Oakley Place offer parking?
No, 3220 Oakley Place does not offer parking.
Does 3220 Oakley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 Oakley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Oakley Place have a pool?
No, 3220 Oakley Place does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Oakley Place have accessible units?
No, 3220 Oakley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Oakley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Oakley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Oakley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Oakley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
